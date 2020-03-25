Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus
Prince Charles has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
It remains unclear how the heir to the throne contracted the virus.
Clarence House says the 71-year-old has been displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.
His wife, Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall has tested negative but it is unknown whether the Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, have been tested.
However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed Queen Elizabeth II remains in good health.
Image: Twitter/ Clarence House