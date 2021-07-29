4BC
Prime Minister’s nephew pleads guilty to illegal building work

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
The Prime Minister’s nephew has pleaded guilty to carrying out illegal building work after pocketing thousands of dollars from Sydney residents.

Mitchell James Cole worked on a number of properties in 2019 while he was unlicensed and uninsured.

Victims claim he showed them pictures of himself with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Kirribilli House to win their trust.

One of Cole’s victims claims he lost $33,000 after a job was left unfinished, without a gate and with damaged pool tiles.

Press PLAY below to hear details from the courts

Image: A Current Affair / Nine

AustraliaCrimeNewsPolitics
