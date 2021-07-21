Prime Minister Scott Morrison pleads for Queenslanders to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pleaded for the eligible Queensland population to consider getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, calling it a “totally safe” immunisation.

The Prime Minister told Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has given the vaccine the “seal of approval” for use in Australia.

“Don’t wait for what’s happening in another state to potentially happen in your state,” he said.

“This is the thing with the Delta variant – it can move very quick and no system is 100 per cent fool-proof, the whole world knows that.

“Please, Queensland, particularly if you’re in the older population – please go and get that AstraZeneca, it’s a totally safe vaccine for you.”

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also joined Neil Breen this morning, and hit out at the Prime Minister for bungling the nation’s vaccination rollout.

“We didn’t do enough deals with enough pharmacy companies to get enough vaccines quickly enough – that’s the truth of the matter,” he said.

“The Prime Minister justified that by saying it wasn’t a race – well it was a race.

“No one’s saying this was easy, but the experts were saying – we were saying, myself, Chris Bowen, our health spokesperson there – a year ago, you need to do five or six deals, you need to hedge your bets.”

