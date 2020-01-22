4BC
Prime Minister orders investigation into Bridget McKenzie over sports grants

12 hours ago
Janine Perrett
Bridget McKenzie

Senator Bridget McKenzie has been referred to for investigation by the Prime Minister over allegations of mismanaging sports grants.

Then-Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie has been fighting allegations of ‘pork-barrelling’, with claims much of the $100-million fund was dished out to marginal seats ahead of the election.

It’s been revealed by Nine Newspapers that Senator McKenzie approved a $36,000 grant for a shooting club which she was a member of.

National Political Editor Michael Pachi tells Janine Perrett the department was ordered to investigate the sports grants last Friday.

“They did announce that the Attorney-General’s department would be doing an investigation into the grants.

“This obviously is working in conjunction with the PM’s department.

“The Attorney-General’s office, or the PM&C, are not seen as independent… so you’d think the only way this is going to be cleared up is for there to be a completely transparent and independent inquiry.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Michael Dodge – CA 

