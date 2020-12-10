4BC
Prime Minister insists on using ‘careful language’ after Defence Minister’s ‘dreadful’ comments

13 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has condemned federal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds for her “dreadful” comments of “cold-blooded murder” around allegations in the Brereton inquiry.

Ms Reynolds made the comments on Wednesday after reading the Brereton report which uncovered 39 alleged unlawful killings of prisoners and civilians by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

Speaking with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Ray Hadley slammed her comments saying “it’s a bit like throwing petrol on the fire”.

“We have people’s lives in our hands at the moment Prime Minister.”

“I understand that Ray, and I think this is a very difficult time with the issues that have arisen here and I’ve sought to use very careful language,” replied Mr Morrison.

“What’s important is that the many shouldn’t be held accountable for the actions of a few … innocent until proven guilty; a very important principle.

“We’ve got to deal with this, we can’t pretend there’s nothing to deal with here .. but we’ve got to do that sensitively.”

