Prime Minister defends ‘bullish’ budget goals

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Budget 2021-22Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Article image for Prime Minister defends ‘bullish’ budget goals

The Morrison Government’s 2021-22 budget has outlined a goal to push unemployment down to 4.5 per cent from 5.8 per cent. 

Business incentives and traineeships are tipped to achieve the figure.

“That is a low figure, that is a bullish number,” Neil Breen said to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Well, it’s a bold goal,” Mr Morrison responded.

“That’s what we have to do, that’s what our plan has to seek to achieve.”

Mr Morrison said the lofty goal will be a significant factor in balancing the budget.

“That’s something we can’t let go, that’s something we can’t put at risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil Breen
News
