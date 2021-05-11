Prime Minister defends ‘bullish’ budget goals

The Morrison Government’s 2021-22 budget has outlined a goal to push unemployment down to 4.5 per cent from 5.8 per cent.

Business incentives and traineeships are tipped to achieve the figure.

“That is a low figure, that is a bullish number,” Neil Breen said to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Well, it’s a bold goal,” Mr Morrison responded.

“That’s what we have to do, that’s what our plan has to seek to achieve.”

Mr Morrison said the lofty goal will be a significant factor in balancing the budget.

“That’s something we can’t let go, that’s something we can’t put at risk.”

