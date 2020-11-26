Prime Minister assures ‘all our bets are paying off’ despite scrutiny of AstraZeneca vaccine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is positive about the race for a COVID-19 vaccine despite AstraZeneca planning to carry out a new trial.

Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the University of Oxford’s vaccine, which Australia has ordered 30 million doses of.

The vaccine was found to have a 90 per cent efficacy rate if a lower initial dose of the vaccine is given, followed by a full dose.

But AstraZeneca will run an additional global trial after it was revealed the lower levels were given in error.

Mr Morrison told Neil Breen the government has agreements with three other hopeful vaccine candidates.

“This is a normal part of the clinical process.

“There’ll be no vaccines unless they’re safe … but everyone around the world is a lot more positive about this.

“At the moment, all of our bets are paying off.”

