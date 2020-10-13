4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prime Minister accused of ‘propping up’ Queensland opposition

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
DEB FRECKLINGTONMilton DickQueensland electionScott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has maintained a visible presence in Queensland over recent days, visiting vaccine researchers at UQ and various businesses.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese, meanwhile, has not ventured into Queensland during the election campaign.

“This is a state election,” federal Labor MP for Oxley Milton Dick defended his leader to Scott Emerson.

“I do think the Prime Minister has a right to come to Queensland – we always welcome any Prime Minister here.

“But it does look, from where I sit Scott, … like Scott Morrison is propping up Deb Frecklington. She’s got to stand on her own two feet.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873