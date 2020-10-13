Prime Minister accused of ‘propping up’ Queensland opposition

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has maintained a visible presence in Queensland over recent days, visiting vaccine researchers at UQ and various businesses.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese, meanwhile, has not ventured into Queensland during the election campaign.

“This is a state election,” federal Labor MP for Oxley Milton Dick defended his leader to Scott Emerson.

“I do think the Prime Minister has a right to come to Queensland – we always welcome any Prime Minister here.

“But it does look, from where I sit Scott, … like Scott Morrison is propping up Deb Frecklington. She’s got to stand on her own two feet.”

Image: Nine News