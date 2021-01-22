4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prime Minister accused of ‘pitching to the extreme right’ in latest controversy

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorAustralia DayIndigenous AffairsJoel FitzgibbonScott Morrison
Article image for Prime Minister accused of ‘pitching to the extreme right’ in latest controversy

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing backlash after responding to the controversy around Australia Day by saying both Indigenous Australians and the First Fleet suffered on January 26.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight the comments were “a statement of fact” and not “even remotely controversial”, and called for the nation’s history to be recognised “warts and all”.

“We shouldn’t be cancelling any aspect of it.”

Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon retaliated, arguing a comparison of the two groups is “wrong” and minimises ongoing impacts.

“A lot of European Australians are living pretty well now Deb. They are not suffering the same legacy as our Indigenous community does.

“As is so often the case, Scott Morrison was pitching to the extreme right.

“He is constantly harvesting domestic votes at the expense of some Australians, and even at the expense of our international relationships.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty Images/Sam Mooy

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873