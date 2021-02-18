‘Pretty serious’: Community sites impacted by Facebook’s ban on news

Facebook’s ban on news in Australia is affecting not for profit organisations, charities and various organisations in Queensland.

It includes the Small Steps 4 Hannah Facebook page – which is dedicated to Hannah Clarke and her three children – as well as DV connect, which have been unable to post on their pages.

Other essential services pages are also out of action including Energex, and the RACQ.

RACQ spokesperson Paul Turner told Scott Emerson they were bemused, disappointed and surprised.

“It’s pretty serious, because we get used to using these channels, whether it’s storm alerts or flood warnings, or people who can’t for some reason get though on the phone and use social media to contact us.

“It seems a bit crazy to be honest, that we’ve been caught up in this.”

He said they use Facebook for a variety of reasons.

Queensland Health, the Bureau of Meteorology and Brisbane City Council have had their Facebook pages restored.

Australia’s leading child protection organisation, Bravehearts, also had their Facebook page impacted.

The founder of the organisation, Hetty Johnston, said it was mind-boggling and irresponsible.

She said important services for the community were impacted, such as amber alerts for children.

“What concerns me more is the critical role that Facebook plays when a child goes missing, or when there’s some other emergency.”

