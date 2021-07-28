Premier told to ‘pick up the phone’ to save state’s tourism

Queensland’s tourism industry is forced to once again brace for its peak period to be cut down – particularly the Gold Coast sitting on the southern border.



With Greater Sydney in lockdown for a further four weeks, there’s a growing chance restrictions will creep into the spring school holidays.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced further financial support for Sydney businesses impacted by the drawn-out lockdown.

At this time, the federal government has ruled out similar packages for hard-hit tourism businesses during peak periods.

Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Businesses Stuart Robert told Neil Breen the Commonwealth won’t step in unless an area has been declared a hotspot.

“Until that happens, it’s up to the state.

“I’d be encouraging the Premier to pick up the phone to the Prime Minister and start looking at what’s possible.”

