Premier insists it’s ‘impossible’ to close off North QLD

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk insists if people stay in their regions coronavirus won’t spread.

Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter had a plane fly over Brisbane on Wednesday, calling for North Queensland to be sealed off for coronavirus quarantine.

A group of Coalition politicians, including former minister Matt Canavan and George Christensen, have joined Mr Katter in calling for the north to be closed off with concerns hospitals could not handle a coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Palaszczuk tells Alan Jones they will not be closing off North Queensland.

“It is just impossible to do that.

“I need the freight to be moving around regional Queensland to the south-east. Some of these communities are not immune, they already have cases of coronavirus.

“The regional flights going in and out of the regions from Brisbane now is lessening dramatically.”

