Premier flags next stage of vaccine rollout for 40-49 year-olds

The vaccine rollout will pick up pace with 14 community hubs to be operating across Queensland by the end of July for people aged 40-49.

Four are already operating in Central Queensland, Mackay, Bundaberg and Maryborough.

Three more will open in the southeast over the coming weeks and another seven to be determined.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath is encouraging people to check their eligibility online through the Queensland vaccination website.

“We encourage anyone from 40-49 to register their interest in coming forward and getting the Pfizer vaccine, so that we can contact you when a community hub opens up in your area.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed she’ll get her COVID jab in two weeks time after rolling up her sleeve today for a flu shot.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeanette Young will also get her COVID-19 jab in two weeks.

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Facebook