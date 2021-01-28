Premier dragged for passing the buck on youth justice

Neil Breen has hit out at Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for calling an inquiry over the horror crash in Alexandra Hills.

A 37-year-old and 31-year-old pregnant woman were killed when struck by a stolen Toyota Landcruiser.

The driver was allegedly a 17-year-old out on bail.

“The charges that he was bailed for was he allegedly stole a car and had other separate driving offences evading police,” said Neil.

“It’s simply not good enough.”

Community members are demanding answers over why the 17-year-old was allowed out on bail, calling for stronger sentencing for young offenders.

Ms Palaszczuk has promised a full coronial inquiry into the matter.

“After being quiet about it and saying it’s before the courts, suddenly Annastacia Palaszczuk found her voice yesterday,” Neil continued.

“Well the number one person in Queensland who can ask those questions is you, Premier.

“And when you ask the questions and get the answers, please report back to us because the entire community of Brisbane and Queensland wants serious answers.”

Press PLAY below to hear more



Image: Getty, Nine