4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier dragged for passing the buck on youth justice

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Annastacia Palaszczukyouth crime
Article image for Premier dragged for passing the buck on youth justice

Neil Breen has hit out at Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for calling an inquiry over the horror crash in Alexandra Hills. 

A 37-year-old and 31-year-old pregnant woman were killed when struck by a stolen Toyota Landcruiser.

The driver was allegedly a 17-year-old out on bail.

“The charges that he was bailed for was he allegedly stole a car and had other separate driving offences evading police,” said Neil.

“It’s simply not good enough.”

Community members are demanding answers over why the 17-year-old was allowed out on bail, calling for stronger sentencing for young offenders.

Ms Palaszczuk has promised a full coronial inquiry into the matter.

“After being quiet about it and saying it’s before the courts, suddenly Annastacia Palaszczuk found her voice yesterday,” Neil continued.

“Well the number one person in Queensland who can ask those questions is you, Premier.

“And when you ask the questions and get the answers, please report back to us because the entire community of Brisbane and Queensland wants serious answers.”

Press PLAY below to hear more


Image: Getty, Nine 

Neil Breen
CrimeLawNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873