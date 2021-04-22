4BC
Premier announces Queensland Veteran’s Council ahead of Anzac Day

4 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Premier announces Queensland Veteran’s Council ahead of Anzac Day

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced this morning the state government will establish a new Queensland Veteran’s Council to take over responsibility of Anzac Square. 

The memorial is currently the responsibility of Brisbane City Council, but will pass to the state government for the Veteran’s Council to manage.

Responsibilities will extend from day-to-day management of the Shrine of Remembrance to the memorial galleries and parklands.

The Veteran’s Council will also advise the state government on veterans’ matters.

Premier Palaszczuk said the move is to “continue safeguarding Queensland’s pre-eminent State War Memorial for all generations”.

The transfer of governance is expected from July next year under legislation introduced into Parliament today.

 

Image: Getty 

News
