Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk lands in Tokyo ahead of final pitch for 2032 Games

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has landed in Japan this morning to make a final pitch for Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

A final decision will be made following a vote on Wednesday evening.

But Neil Breen says it was a “legacy play” by the Premier and Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

“In 2032, if Brisbane hosts the Olympics, it’s most likely going to be a fantastic event,” he said.

“But people aren’t walking around Queensland at the moment in raptures that we might be hosting the Games, in fact no one is even talking about it.

“This is a big legacy play, from Annastacia Palaszczuk and from the Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, and there was absolutely no need for them to be in Tokyo whatsoever.

“It’s a one horse race … her visit to to Tokyo was nothing more than a hypocritical exercise in building her own legacy.”

