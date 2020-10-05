4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prelim pride won’t distract Melbourne Storm says Jesse Bromwich

13 hours ago
Mark Levy
Jesse Bromwichmelbourne stormrugby league featured

The Melbourne Storm are focused on the road ahead, after securing a spot in the preliminary finals by defeating the Parramatta Eels 36-24.

Storm star Jesse Bromwich told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the club is “really proud” of reaching their sixth-straight preliminary final.

“But to be honest, it’s not talked about too much: we’re really focused on this group now, and what we want to do in a few weeks’ time.

“We’ve got a lot of new boys, a lot of young boys with us at the moment, and we’re really just trying to focus in on that prelim.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873