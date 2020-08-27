‘Practice what you preach’: Liberal MP urges China to step up amid tensions with Australia

A Liberal MP is calling on China to “practice what they preach” amid rising tensions between Australia and the economic superpower.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, Wang Xining, evaded questions from journalists at the National Press Club about the fact China won’t answer Trade Minister Simon Birmingham’s calls.

Member for Wentworth Dave Sharma told Deborah Knight none of the government’s communications have been returned.

“He made it seem like we hadn’t filled in the right form or we’re standing in the wrong queue or something.

“I would urge the Chinese authorities to practice what they preach in this regard.

“I’d encourage them to do a bit more to win the world’s favour and to show that they deserve to be treated as the great power they think they should be.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty