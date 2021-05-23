Power surge at Brisbane Airport creates traveller chaos

Brisbane Airport was launched into traveller chaos this morning after a power surge caused systems to go offline for 35 minutes.

Baggage, check-in and security were all impacted in the domestic terminal.

A Brisbane Airport spokesperson told Neil Breen “unfortunately, passengers will be experiencing some delays this morning” as the airport works through manual check-in processes.

A power surge has caused chaos at @BrisbaneAirport this morning. Baggage, check-in and security were all affected in the Domestic Terminal, with flights delays stretching well into the morning after systems went offline for around 35 minutes. https://t.co/OyAjjYbB1y #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/AKAO0JUUuX — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) May 23, 2021

Travellers are asked to check for delays at hand with their airlines.

Image: Nine News