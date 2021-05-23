Power surge at Brisbane Airport creates traveller chaos
Brisbane Airport was launched into traveller chaos this morning after a power surge caused systems to go offline for 35 minutes.
Baggage, check-in and security were all impacted in the domestic terminal.
A Brisbane Airport spokesperson told Neil Breen “unfortunately, passengers will be experiencing some delays this morning” as the airport works through manual check-in processes.
Travellers are asked to check for delays at hand with their airlines.
