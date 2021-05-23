4BC
  • Home
  • News
  • Power surge at Brisbane Airport..

Power surge at Brisbane Airport creates traveller chaos

12 hours ago
Neil Breen
brisbane airport
Article image for Power surge at Brisbane Airport creates traveller chaos

Brisbane Airport was launched into traveller chaos this morning after a power surge caused systems to go offline for 35 minutes.

Baggage, check-in and security were all impacted in the domestic terminal.

A Brisbane Airport spokesperson told Neil Breen “unfortunately, passengers will be experiencing some delays this morning” as the airport works through manual check-in processes.

Travellers are asked to check for delays at hand with their airlines.

Press PLAY below to hear the full update 

Image: Nine News 

News
