4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Powderfinger’s John Collins sets record straight on state of music industry

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19
Article image for Powderfinger’s John Collins sets record straight on state of music industry

Powderfinger bassist John Collins has said the live music industry is ‘still a long way’ from being back in full force. 

“When you look at a music venue like The Triffid, Fortitude, the Tivoli, or The Zoo, they’re designed for standing capacities mainly,” Mr Collins told Scott Emerson on 4BC Breakfast.

“When you look at the square metreage, it only still gives us roughly about 30 per cent of our standing capacity.”

Mr Collins said this is a tough margin to work with.

“Imagine having a business where you can only (operate at) 30 per cent,” he said.

While stadiums have returned to full capacity, smaller live music venues are suffering.

“Everyone thinks we’re back and unfortunately that’s far from the truth,” he said.

“We still need to be putting pressure on the government to see if we can get some sort of action for next year.”

Image: Andy Sheppard/Getty Images

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873