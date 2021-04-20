Potential job spike as Queensland town earmarked for hydrogen hub

Gladstone is a front-runner to be one of five potential hydrogen energy hubs.

Overnight, the federal government announced a $275.5 million investment into hydrogen energy.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor told Neil Breen Gladstone is “one of the great energy hubs of the world”.

“There’s great potential to add to that portfolio with hydrogen, which means adding jobs.

“We know hydrogen can add 800,000 jobs for Australia … and Gladstone is a great candidate for that.”

Mr Taylor said innovating energy is a priority to avoid “eliminating industries”.

“It’s about technology, not taxation from our point of view.”

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images