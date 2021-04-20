4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Potential job spike as Queensland..

Potential job spike as Queensland town earmarked for hydrogen hub

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Potential job spike as Queensland town earmarked for hydrogen hub

Gladstone is a front-runner to be one of five potential hydrogen energy hubs. 

Overnight, the federal government announced a $275.5 million investment into hydrogen energy.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor told Neil Breen Gladstone is “one of the great energy hubs of the world”.

“There’s great potential to add to that portfolio with hydrogen, which means adding jobs.

“We know hydrogen can add 800,000 jobs for Australia … and Gladstone is a great candidate for that.”

Mr Taylor said innovating energy is a priority to avoid “eliminating industries”.

“It’s about technology, not taxation from our point of view.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873