Post office ‘read the riot act’ over LNP corflute affair
A post office on the Gold Coast has been reprimanded after a corflute sign was spotted in the store window.
Federal MP for Oxley Milton Dick tweeted a photo of the sign for Southport LNP candidate Rob Molhoek.
Hi @PaulFletcherMP
This photo was taken last week at Marina Mirage LPO, on the Gold Coast. As you can see, we have a slight problem, and I’d appreciate your advice on the matter.
Milton pic.twitter.com/Il6SCTkvXL
— Milton Dick (@MiltonDickMP) October 26, 2020
Mr Dick told Scott Emerson politicking at the post office is just “not on”.
“Australia Post is owned by the taxpayer and is a government entity, and should be above politics.
“Today [Communications Minister Paul Fletcher] came back and gave a personal explanation to Parliament: the sign’s been taken down and I’m told the local post offices have been read the riot act.”
