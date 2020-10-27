Post office ‘read the riot act’ over LNP corflute affair

A post office on the Gold Coast has been reprimanded after a corflute sign was spotted in the store window.

Federal MP for Oxley Milton Dick tweeted a photo of the sign for Southport LNP candidate Rob Molhoek.

Hi @PaulFletcherMP

This photo was taken last week at Marina Mirage LPO, on the Gold Coast. As you can see, we have a slight problem, and I’d appreciate your advice on the matter. Milton pic.twitter.com/Il6SCTkvXL — Milton Dick (@MiltonDickMP) October 26, 2020

Mr Dick told Scott Emerson politicking at the post office is just “not on”.

“Australia Post is owned by the taxpayer and is a government entity, and should be above politics.

“Today [Communications Minister Paul Fletcher] came back and gave a personal explanation to Parliament: the sign’s been taken down and I’m told the local post offices have been read the riot act.”

