Post office ‘read the riot act’ over LNP corflute affair

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
A post office on the Gold Coast has been reprimanded after a corflute sign was spotted in the store window.

Federal MP for Oxley Milton Dick tweeted a photo of the sign for Southport LNP candidate Rob Molhoek.

Mr Dick told Scott Emerson politicking at the post office is just “not on”.

“Australia Post is owned by the taxpayer and is a government entity, and should be above politics.

“Today [Communications Minister Paul Fletcher] came back and gave a personal explanation to Parliament: the sign’s been taken down and I’m told the local post offices have been read the riot act.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

