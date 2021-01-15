Possible public opinion influence in failed Probuild sale defended

Senator Matt Canavan has struck down criticism of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg by Joel Fitzgibbon over a failed investment deal with China.

Joel Fitzgibbon suggested yesterday that the deal may have been rejected in effort to curry favour with voters.

“The government is for the people, by the people, and of the people,” Mr Canavan told Luke Grant.

“Therefore, factoring in what people think is pretty bloody important, I would think, in all government decisions.

“I do pick up from the Australian people a consistent view that we’ve got to maintain our sovereignty as a nation; that we can’t sell of strategic assets that let us lose control of what’s going on.”

Mr Canavan further said restrictions against Huawei have been damaging to Australia’s relationship with China for years, but that they should not be budged.

“This is where I can’t fathom where Joel’s coming from … we should not stand up to the protection and independence of our communications systems in this country just so we can do trade in this country?

“If those are the terms on which China wants to trade with us, they’re unacceptable terms!”

Image: Nine