Positive tests of two Australian athletes ‘really devastating’ for Olympic hopefuls

Three members of Australia’s skateboarding team, including a 13-year-old child, have tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling to the US for a qualifying event.

11 Australian skaters and additional staff flew from Sydney to California ahead of competing at the Dew Tour in Iowa to qualify for the Olympics.

The first athlete tested positive prior to travelling to Iowa, while the second returned a positive result at the Dew Tour on May 16, where they were barred from competing.

The third positive case is understood to be a coach, who isolated immediately at the Dew Tour.

Australian skateboarder Poppy Olsen told Deborah Knight the news was “really devastating” for the the entire team hoping to qualify for the Olympics.

“There was a lot of other teammates and just my mates that really needed this comp to just get some points up, so that’s really sad.

“I think there’s definitely going to be a few that miss out because they needed a big score from this competition.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the team will adjust ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

Image: Charlotte Heath / Instagram