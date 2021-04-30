4BC
Positive COVID-19 test result returned after Brisbane Airport breach

2 hours ago
Article image for Positive COVID-19 test result returned after Brisbane Airport breach

A passenger involved in a green zone breach at Brisbane International Airport yesterday has tested positive to COVID-19.

Two passengers who arrived on a flight from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, were incorrectly directed into the airport’s green departure zone.

They spent around two hours among passengers waiting to board three New Zealand-bound flights.

The travellers were meant to pass through the red zone, which is designated for travellers from high-risk countries.

Ray Hadley broke the news on air.

“They were transiting passengers. So somehow, they have either been allowed out into the departure lounge to get on another plane, or they were simply trying to get out of their for their own reasons…”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray Hadley react to the news as it broke

CCTV footage shows both men spent time in Hudson Café, but other reports indicate they also visited a retail store and toilets.

Queensland Health has deemed the contact as low-risk, as the men had minimal interactions with other people and wore masks appropriately.

But Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young declared the international terminal a venue of concern.

“Anyone who was in the terminal between 9.45am and midday on Thursday, April 29, should monitor their symptoms and get tested immediately if they feel unwell,” she said.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ202 from Brisbane to Christchurch, Air New Zealand NZ146 from Brisbane to Auckland, and Qantas QF135 from Brisbane to Christchurch.

Staff who came into contact with the man have now been placed into quarantine and the New Zealand Ministry of Health has been advised.

Queensland Health announced it will provide an update when serology testing is completed to determine if the case was historical.

The department reiterated it is not responsible for security arrangements inside Brisbane International Airport.

 

Image: Nine News

