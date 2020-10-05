4BC
Port Adelaide assistant coach anticipates AFL Grand Final grudge match

14 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Port Adelaide assistant coach Michael Voss could find himself scheming against his former club in the Grand Final if both teams win their Preliminary Finals.

Mr Voss, a Brisbane Lions legend, assured Bill McDonald there will be no split loyalties if such a scenario occurs.

“That’s a little too ironic, isn’t it?

“Let’s hope that it is actually the problem that I have to deal with in that week!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Port Adelaide FC/Official website

