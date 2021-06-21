Pop your bottles: There’s an Aussie-made solution to the champagne shortage

Record demand and increased freight costs have seen Australians pop their way to the bottom of the champagne barrel, but there is a local solution to the shortage.

Australian Grape & Wine CEO Tony Battaglene told Deborah Knight while imports are taking a hit, Aussie producers have “very spectacular” sparkling wine offerings to take their place.

“They’ve had tough vintages overseas, but we had a really good vintage in Australia so we’ve got big production as well.

“There’s plenty of good opportunities to celebrate with Australian bubbles, and I personally think it’s a better product.”

Image: Getty