Poor academic report card highlights advantage gap for Aussie kids

Australian students have been ranked 27th from 58 countries in an international academic performance report card.

Research has found children’s failure to learn basic numbers and letters before they reach kindergarten could be setting them up for failure during their school years.

Australian Council for Educational Research Deputy Chief Executive Sue Thomson told Neil Breen children from disadvantaged backgrounds are starting school without basic skills.

“That difference just gets compounded, unfortunately.

“It doesn’t get addressed, it doesn’t get narrower.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ms Thomson explain the full extent of the education gap

Image: Getty