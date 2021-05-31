Pollies to pocket three pay rises after taxpayers stabilised economy

Queensland politicians are set to pocket three pay rises in the next 18 months following a decision from the Independent Remuneration Tribunal yesterday.

This comes despite Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promising at the last election to freeze the pay of MPs for the duration of the COVID pandemic.

The Tribunal ruled the “economic and social circumstances” since 2020 had stabilised to the extent a pay rise for MPs was “now justified”.

Politicians will now be awarded a 2 per cent pay rise in September, 2.25 per cent in March and a further 2.5 per cent next September.

“Listen Tribunal,” Neil Breen began. “You know why it’s stabilised and why unemployment went down and why the GDP number got under control?

“It was because of the money the taxpayer has pumped into the system!”

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images