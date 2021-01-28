4BC
Politicians gear up for youth justice legislation overhaul in Queensland

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Queensland’s youth justice laws are being torn apart by frustrated residents, police and politicians alike as more information over the Alexandra Hills crash is brought forward.

Reports the alleged driver was a 17-year-old out on bail have generated calls for an overhaul to the policing, justice and detention systems.

Sunshine Coast MP and former police officer Dan Purdie said police have been left powerless to stop reoffending youths.

“The youth justice system is broken in Queensland.

“It’s become a revolving door youth justice system.”

Mr Purdie argued weak sentencing and penalties allow youths to reoffend.

“All you’re doing is transferring the problem back onto police and back onto the streets.”

Politicians such as Dan Purdie are now fired up to overhaul the system, vowing to “continue to rattle the cage for change.”

Ray Hadley
