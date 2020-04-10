Politicians discover a new kind of ‘economic efficiency’ – multitasking!

Federal politicians Angus Taylor and Joel Fitzgibbon are getting into the Easter holiday spirit, finding productive ways to spend the extra days in self-isolation.

Mr Taylor tells Deborah Knight his long weekend will be spent doing all the odd jobs around the house that he would never get around to doing without being stuck at home.

The Energy Minister says the extra time with his family has been a welcome treat.

“We’re spending more time with each other than we have in a long time.”

Mr Fitzgibbon has also been keeping himself busy with household chores, and says his Easter plans involve “too much eating, too much Netflix, a bit of exercise, and as little gardening as I can get away with”.

“I’ve learned that blokes can do two things at once!

“I’ve found enormous economic efficiencies – I can clean the shed while talking [about] work on the phone.

“We might never go back to the parliament, we’ll just do Question Time on the earpods and just keep washing the car!”

