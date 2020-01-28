‘Political bombshell’: ‘Vilification’ of QLD MP ends in resignation

Queensland LNP MP Jann Stuckey has announced her resignation after 16 years of service.

Lawyer Laura Gerber was selected by the LNP state executive to replace long-serving MP Jann Stuckey, who quit due to health issues.

Alan Jones calls this is a “political bombshell” after the MP was “bullied” and subjected to personal attacks.

Ms Stuckey tells Alan that the party struggles with communication.

“The vilification was a cone of silence type.

“Not one of them had the guts to actually speak to me about why I made that decision.

“I thought I was too strong to get depression, I thought ‘you’ve got to take it’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.