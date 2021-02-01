Police Union propose national summit for radical youth justice reform

Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers has suggested a national summit to introduce reforms to the youth justice system.

Mr Leavers told Neil Breen youths committing minor offences are typically cautioned and not charged.

“When these kids have committed serious crimes, we’ve often been through the cautioning process,” he said. “They know right from wrong.”

He said strong change is needed to prevent antisocial behaviours continuing into adulthood.

Mr Leavers proposed measures such as tracking bracelets to ensure bail is not broken.

“If the … people who are responsible for your care are not doing their job, we can address that as well.

“If you breach your bail, you’re going to get locked up.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty