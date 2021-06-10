Police union calls for 3-year ban for Melbourne couple as thousands turn out to be tested

A couple who skipped Victoria’s lockdown and managed to drive through NSW to Queensland has sparked a COVID-19 testing frenzy on the Sunshine Coast.

They travelled through NSW and crossed the border at Queensland at Goondiwindi over the weekend before they arrived in Caloundra.

The husband and wife have both tested positive to COVID-19.

17 close contacts have been tested, three have returned negative results.

Health authorities today said the risk of transmission was low.

General president and CEO of the Queensland Police Union Ian Leavers said it was disgraceful.

“There should be a jail sentence, a minimum 3-6 months sentence. There needs to be consequences,” he told Scott Emerson.

“In Queensland for people who commit offences in certain licensed premises and precincts they get a banning notice.

“Let’s ban these people from Queensland for three years.”

He said a hard border was “problematic” and took away vital police resources.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said today she wouldn’t “judge” until she had all of the facts as to why they left the state and didn’t quarantine.

Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft crossed to Scott from a drive-through testing clinic at Caloundra.

“Police have been brought in to manage the crowds, due to the sheer demand for testing, we have seen thousands of people across the Sunshine Coast turn out to be tested.”

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said a lot of people have had to be tested as a result of their actions.

He said events like the Sunshine Coast Agricultural Show were put at risk.

“If anyone else is thinking of making a break over the border to head north, I would encourage them to wait until they are cleared.”

