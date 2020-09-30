Police swarm the Queensland-NSW border in preparation for partial relaxation

As of 1 am tomorrow, restrictions on the Queensland border will be relaxed to allow travellers from northern NSW entry to the state.

Queenslanders will be permitted to move freely within the 41 postcodes that make up Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley, and Glenn Innes, while residents of those communities will be permitted to move freely within the state.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Golleschewski told Scott Emerson it’s important for NSW visitors and returning Queenslanders to get their X-passes ready.

“It does get really complicated: obviously we would not ever take prosecution action against someone that did things inadvertently, but they’re still going to be caught up in the quarantine process.”

With the ADF withdrawn from the border, the QPS will “push police out of areas that are not necessarily operational”, such as the academy and headquarters, and move them to high-flow areas like the Gold Coast.

The Deputy Commissioner gave assurances regular police business would not be compromised.

“There’s still going to be police out there to do those jobs.”

Image: Nine News