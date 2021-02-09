Police search for witnesses over pedestrian death

Police are encouraging two truck drivers to come forward as they continue investigating the death of a pedestrian in the Rockhampton region.

The 38-year-old’s body was found on the side of the Bruce Highway at Midgee early Monday morning.

Police believe the truck drivers may have vital information.

One was driving a semi-trailer with a green prime mover with and orange tarp around its trailer – the other, a B-double with a white prime mover and two trailers.

Investigators believe the 38-year-old man was struck by a passing vehicle and the drivers of the two trucks identified could assist with investigations.