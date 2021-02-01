4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police reveal huge task behind the state’s border controls

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski
Article image for Police reveal huge task behind the state’s border controls

With the road blocks and barriers coming down overnight, police have revealed the massive task of monitoring the state’s borders.

Greater Sydney is no longer declared a hotspot with the sunshine state opening its borders again today.

Deputy Police Commissioner and state disaster control coordinator Steve Gollschewski told Scott Emerson:

  • 6.8 million border declaration passes were issued since the borders were first shut in March
  • 1.2 million vehicles have been intercepted over the Gold Coast border

He said there was under 2000 people in hotel quarantine, the lowest number for some time which took the pressure of local police.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873