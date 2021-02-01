Police reveal huge task behind the state’s border controls

With the road blocks and barriers coming down overnight, police have revealed the massive task of monitoring the state’s borders.

Greater Sydney is no longer declared a hotspot with the sunshine state opening its borders again today.

Deputy Police Commissioner and state disaster control coordinator Steve Gollschewski told Scott Emerson:

6.8 million border declaration passes were issued since the borders were first shut in March

1.2 million vehicles have been intercepted over the Gold Coast border

He said there was under 2000 people in hotel quarantine, the lowest number for some time which took the pressure of local police.

