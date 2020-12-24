Drivers place police resources under strain at border checkpoints

Police resources are stretched thin at the Queensland – New South Wales border as people attempt to evade queuing at checkpoints.

A number of people have been caught driving down an embankment from Dixon Street to get into Queensland without going through the streets, checkpoint and queues.

“It’s not only dangerous to do it but illegal,” Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told Luke Grant.

“Unfortunately we’ve got to divert resources to go and stop these people doing it.

“It’s costing other people time because we have to have police to go and do this.”

Mr Wheeler said more police and SES workers are due to begin shifts at the border to ease the strain, but were giving up their Christmas holidays to do so.

Image: Regi Varghese / Stringer