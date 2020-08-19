Police release new image to help solve 12-year-long mystery

Queensland Police are launching a fresh appeal for information over the mystery man who was found dead near Nambour 12 years ago.

Forensic specialists were involved to help identify the man’s New Zealand heritage and facial characteristics, while DNA technology has been used to create a new digital facial image.

The man, believed to be aged between 45 and 65, was found near the eastern spillway of the Poona Dam near Nambour by a workman on September 9, 2008.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

He has four tattoos including; a shark and eagle on his left shoulder as well as on his right shoulder, a woman with an American Indian headdress and what appears to be a warrior or gnome figure.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Dario Goriup of the Missing Persons Unit said information from the public is critical to solving the 12-year-long mystery.

“We would ask members of the public who are missing a loved one or perhaps have not spoken to a family member or friend since September 2008 to consider this information, take a good look at this image and if there is a resemblance, please contact police.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.