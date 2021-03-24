Police recover body in ute in search for missing man in flood waters

A body has been recovered by police divers from inside a semi-submerged vehicle in flood waters at Canungra on the Gold Coast hinterland.

Police were able to attach a chain to the chassis of a ute, before a tow truck flipped it over.

Police have confirmed the identity is that of 38-year-old David Hornman, who was reported missing earlier this week.

Nine News reporter Peter Fegan crossed to Scott Emerson and said police had confirmed his identity a short time ago.

