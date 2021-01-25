Police record irregular hours in crime trends across Queensland

Data collated by the Queensland Police Service and published in The Courier Mail today has shocked many readers, finding crime rates rise at unexpected times throughout the day.

Most notably, crime stirs significantly from 3pm on Friday afternoons.

Criminology professor Ross Homel said peak times are “the conjunction of lack of guardians, … together with a soft target and motivated offender.”

Mr Homel said 3pm on a Friday fits the bill.

“People aren’t at home, they’re at work, or alternatively, they’re out picking the kids up from school.”

Mr Homel recommended home security cameras, young children and even “a little yappy dog” could be effective deterrents for criminals.

