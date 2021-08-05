4BC
Police raids target crime syndicate on Gold Coast

2 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Police raids target crime syndicate on Gold Coast

An organised crime syndicate with outlaw motorcycle gang links was targeted with a number of search warrants executed by police yesterday morning.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group and Maxima attended multiple properties across the Gold Coast, assisted by the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch and Australian Federal Police.

Through seven search warrants, police located approximately $373,000 cash, quantities of cocaine, a drug press, 60 vials of cannabis oil, an air rifle and an encrypted mobile phone.

Three men were arrested in the raids, including a former Sergeant of Arms of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, on a raft of drug-related charges.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
