Police promise to throw the book at Gold Coast ‘cohort of idiots’

Hundreds of Gold Coast hoons will be “hit with the full force of the law” in the coming weeks after a massive congregation on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent of Regional Support Command Ray Rohweder said people who attended the event can expect visits from police and their vehicles confiscated.

“There’s no excuse for the behaviour they engaged in,” he told Spencer Howson.

“People got hurt on Saturday night as well; there were crashes as a result of their behaviour.

“We just have a cohort of people that are idiots!”

Police were called to multiple locations from the Gold Coast to Logan, where initially, an estimated 600 vehicles were gathering in a public carpark.

Projectiles, including fireworks, were thrown at police, with three police vehicles sustaining damage.

Vehicles dispersed, with many later re-forming in the industrial area around Export Drive, Molendinar.

Police issued more than 20 traffic infringement notices (TINs) as part of an ongoing traffic operation targeting dangerous driving and hooning offences.

Image: Nine News