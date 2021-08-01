4BC
Police presence builds in CBD streets over protest intelligence

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
covid-19lockdownqueensland police service
Article image for Police presence builds in CBD streets over protest intelligence

Police have increased their presence in the Brisbane CBD this morning over concerns there will be a protest against south-east Queensland’s lockdown.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told Neil Breen he’s received “some intelligence indicating that some people do want to protest”.

“But we’re well-prepared for that.

“The message from me is just don’t do it.”

Protestors are warned they could receive a number of penalties for attending gatherings today, including fines of up to $1378 and arrest.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest information from the Deputy Commissioner

Image: Getty

