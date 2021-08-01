Police presence builds in CBD streets over protest intelligence

Police have increased their presence in the Brisbane CBD this morning over concerns there will be a protest against south-east Queensland’s lockdown.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told Neil Breen he’s received “some intelligence indicating that some people do want to protest”.

“But we’re well-prepared for that.

“The message from me is just don’t do it.”

Protestors are warned they could receive a number of penalties for attending gatherings today, including fines of up to $1378 and arrest.

