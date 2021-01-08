Police prepare to enforce lockdown on residents skipping town

The M1 southbound is backed up with drivers attempting to escape the greater Brisbane lockdown set to commence from 6pm today, despite rules still being applicable.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said even if people made it out of Brisbane before the deadline, lockdown regulations would still be applicable to them in their new location.

“Anyone who has been in greater Brisbane on or since the 2nd of January needs to follow the same lockdown rules when they get here,” he told Luke Grant.

To ensure these regulations will be followed, Gold Coast police are increasing their presence on the M1 in particular.

“We will have mobile police units on the M1 travelling south intercepting vehicles, talking to the drivers and occupants.

“We’re also checking registration plates to find out where they’re registered to … from within police vehicles.

Mr Wheeler said for any greater Brisbane residents caught will be ordered to return home.

Image: QPS