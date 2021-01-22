4BC
Police out in force over the long weekend

2 hours ago
4BC News
queensland police
Article image for Police out in force over the long weekend

Police are warning they will be out in full force this weekend and Australia Day.

11 people have lost their lives on Queensland’s roads this year, compared to 8 at the same time in 2020, with speed a factor in more than half the crashes.

It’s prompted a heavy police presence over the coming days.

It’s expected many people will take off Monday for a four day long weekend.

Police will also be watching the waterways, looking for unlicensed boat drivers.

 

