Police out in force over the long weekend
Police are warning they will be out in full force this weekend and Australia Day.
11 people have lost their lives on Queensland’s roads this year, compared to 8 at the same time in 2020, with speed a factor in more than half the crashes.
It’s prompted a heavy police presence over the coming days.
It’s expected many people will take off Monday for a four day long weekend.
Police will also be watching the waterways, looking for unlicensed boat drivers.
Got big plans this weekend?
We’re gearing up for a big weekend on the roads and on the water. Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing, remember to take care. pic.twitter.com/11c6ZdnGp4
— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 22, 2021