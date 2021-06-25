4BC
Police out in force in border towns amid concerns of ‘border dodgers’

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Border communities are feeling nervous for so-called border dodgers but say police have a strong presence to check on drivers.

Roughly 200 people were turned away as they tried to cross the border from NSW yesterday.

Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg said last year they operated a “bubble” which allowed their local community to cross the border.

“I think people are fairly concerned about what might happen with regards to this, Scott,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We are very much affected by any border closures … we are a truly cross border community.”

He said there was a significant police presence on the border.

“We have a very strong police presence on the Queensland border that’s regularly and routinely checking people … at the roundabout at Goondiwindi.

He said they will wait and see if a hard border system is re-instated.

“I can assure you the police are out and about doing a good job.”

