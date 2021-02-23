Police operation catches Logan’s drug-driving outbreak

A two-day police operation targeting traffic infringements has overturned an outbreak of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Logan.

Police issued 52 infringement notices during the operation, which totalled just seven hours.

With only 30 random drug tests administered, a shocking six people, one in every five, returned a positive result.

The operation was run in response to five people having been killed on Logan roads within the first two months of 2021.

Sergeant Jason Robertson said a large per cent of serious crashes in the Logan area are a result of impaired drivers.

“It is our role to help keep the community safe, but ultimately people need to take accountability every time they step into a vehicle.”

The operation ran from 5pm to 9pm on February 19 and 7pm to 10pm on February 20.