4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police operation catches Logan’s drug-driving outbreak

3 hours ago
4BC News
queensland police service
Article image for Police operation catches Logan’s drug-driving outbreak

A two-day police operation targeting traffic infringements has overturned an outbreak of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Logan. 

Police issued 52 infringement notices during the operation, which totalled just seven hours.

With only 30 random drug tests administered, a shocking six people, one in every five, returned a positive result.

The operation was run in response to five people having been killed on Logan roads within the first two months of 2021.

Sergeant Jason Robertson said a large per cent of serious crashes in the Logan area are a result of impaired drivers.

“It is our role to help keep the community safe, but ultimately people need to take accountability every time they step into a vehicle.”

The operation ran from 5pm to 9pm on February 19 and 7pm to 10pm on February 20.

 

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873