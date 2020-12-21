4BC
Police officer suffers injury after being hit by car

3 hours ago
4BC News
A police officer has been struck by a car driven by the perpetrator he was attempting to intercept this morning.

Police were called to a motel on Ruthven Street in South Toowoomba just after 6am to respond to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police located a stolen grey Mercedes-Benz GLA250 in the driveway.

As attending police officers attempted to intercept the vehicle on foot, the driver of the Mercedes rammed their marked police car, which caused panel damage to both vehicles, and struck the officer.

The officer attended Toowoomba Hospital for treatment of leg injuries while a 19-year-old man was arrested a few streets away.

The man was charged with numerous offences including willful damage and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are calling for anyone with vision of or further information on the incident to come forward.

CrimeNews
