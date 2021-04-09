Police nab alleged joy rider on a cherry picker, twice

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Police have charged a 31-year-old man after he was allegedly stopped, twice, by police driving a scissor lift through Cairns two nights in a row.

In a video shared by Queensland Police, an unnamed police officer can be heard saying “I thought I’d seen everything”.

Police will allege the man went into a construction site on The Esplanade before stealing a picker and driving it along Shields Street.

Police stopped him around 2.50am on April 8 where he was taken into custody, charged with one count each of unlawful use of motor vehicle and drink driving, and released on bail.

Around 1.20am on April 9, police will allege they stopped the same man driving a different scissor lift along Abbott Street, after it was allegedly stolen.

Police will allege it was stolen from a construction site on Shields Street.

He was charged with one count each of unlawful use of motor vehicle, drink driving and obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later this month.

This man cherry-picked the wrong mode of transport… two nights in a row. Much to the dismay of local Cairns police. https://t.co/BJHUSCug15 pic.twitter.com/fZWAN4qs4o — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 9, 2021

Image + video: Queensland Police